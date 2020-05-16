INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu to Distribute Transparent Masks for Speech, Hearing Impaired Persons

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

To enable them to communicate while protecting themselves against coronavirus, the government will distribute transparent masks to 13,500 for hearing impaired and 81,000 to hearing impaired.

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
Share this:

The Tamil Nadu government will distribute transparent masks for hearing and speech impaired persons, their parents, trainers, teachers and others to help them communicate by reading lips.

The government said, here on Saturday, hearing and speech impaired persons communicate with others by reading the lips of others and this was not possible with normal masks.

To enable them to communicate while protecting themselves against coronavirus, the government will distribute transparent masks to 13,500 for hearing impaired and 81,000 to hearing impaired.

The masks will be distributed through welfare organisations for differently abled located in various districts.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading