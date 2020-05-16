Tamil Nadu to Distribute Transparent Masks for Speech, Hearing Impaired Persons

The Tamil Nadu government will distribute transparent masks for hearing and speech impaired persons, their parents, trainers, teachers and others to help them communicate by reading lips.

The government said, here on Saturday, hearing and speech impaired persons communicate with others by reading the lips of others and this was not possible with normal masks.

To enable them to communicate while protecting themselves against coronavirus, the government will distribute transparent masks to 13,500 for hearing impaired and 81,000 to hearing impaired.

The masks will be distributed through welfare organisations for differently abled located in various districts.