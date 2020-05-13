INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu to Follow Centre in Resource Allocation to Revive Economy, Says CM K Palaniswami

File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI Photo)

File image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI Photo)

Palaniswami said combating the virus spread is in the people's hands, if they follow the guidelines issued by the government.

  • IANS Chennai
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
Share this:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government will follow the Central government in the case of allocation of resources for kick-starting the economy.

Addressing the District Collectors at a Covid-19 review meeting, via video conference, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, and the state government will follow the allocation pattern of resources to various sectors announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the benefit of industrial and farm sectors and the general public.

He said the government is willing to relax the lockdown restrictions if people extend their cooperation in controlling the Coronavirus spread.

Palaniswami said combating the virus spread is in the people's hands, if they follow the guidelines issued by the government.

He said the spike in Coronavirus infection numbers in the state is due to higher testing of swab samples.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading