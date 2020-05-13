Tamil Nadu to Follow Centre in Resource Allocation to Revive Economy, Says CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government will follow the Central government in the case of allocation of resources for kick-starting the economy.

Addressing the District Collectors at a Covid-19 review meeting, via video conference, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, and the state government will follow the allocation pattern of resources to various sectors announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the benefit of industrial and farm sectors and the general public.

He said the government is willing to relax the lockdown restrictions if people extend their cooperation in controlling the Coronavirus spread.

Palaniswami said combating the virus spread is in the people's hands, if they follow the guidelines issued by the government.

He said the spike in Coronavirus infection numbers in the state is due to higher testing of swab samples.