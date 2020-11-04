Tamil Nadu to Hold All Semester and Final Exams by March Before 2021 Assembly Elections

Tamil Nadu's higher education department on Wednesday said it would complete the semester and final exams of all colleges and schools by March 2021 so that the state can be ready for the Assembly elections due in April or May.

"The department has asked all colleges and schools to complete their final exams as well as semester exams before March. We have planned a schedule for completing the subjects despite Covid-19 lockdown," said a senior higher education department official.

Since the lockdown came into effect from March 25, online classes are being held for all classes in schools and colleges. "Through online classes, we have completed the lessons in various subjects. The colleges and schools are to be reopened from November 16 and the remaining lessons will also be completed and make the students be ready for the exams," said the official.

More than 12 lakh students studying in art, science and engineering colleges are to take the exams in March.

(With inputs from Geethan)