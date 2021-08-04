Tamil Nadu to Soon Enact Law Banning Online Rummy, Says Law Minister

The Tamil Nadu government will soon enact a law banning online gaming of rummy and poker keeping in mind public welfare, state Law Minister S Reghupathy said on Wednesday. His statement comes a day after the Madras High Court declared as unconstitutional, Part II of the TN Gaming& Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, which banned betting or wagering in cyberspace and also games of skill if played for a wager, bet, money or other stakes.

It had struck down the amendment. The minister said the court had, however, granted liberty to the State to pass another legislation, without any lacunae.

In a statement, Reghupathy said Chief Minister M K Stalin had on Tuesday itself directed that a law be enacted to ban such online games without any delay. "The chief minister has directed enacting a legislation with due regulations and explanation, considering that public welfare is very important." "Therefore, in line with the chief minister's direction, a law to ban online rummy and similar games will be enacted soon," the minister said.

He alleged that the original law, passed during the previous AIADMK regime, was done in 'haste,' and that too after Stalin, then Leader of Opposition, raised the issue. On Tuesday, while striking down the amendment, the court had said the legislation assailed has to be regarded as something done capriciously and irrationally.

It was excessive and disproportionate. "This court, therefore, strikes down the amendment in its entirety as ultra vires the Constitution," it had said.

