Tamil Nadu to Witness Rare Partial Annular Solar Eclipse on June 21

The annular solar eclipse will be visible in India and some other parts of the world on June 21. However, some parts of Tamil Nadu will be witnessing a rare partial eclipse.

S Soundararajaperumal, executive director of the Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, told The New Indian Express, "In Chennai, only a partial phase of the eclipse will be visible. However at maximum eclipse, 34% of the disk of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. In Chennai, the eclipse will begin at 10:22 am and end at 1.41 pm. Maximum eclipse will be at 11:58 am.”

It must be noted that this is the first solar eclipse of the year. According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse will be seen in India, parts of Europe, Asia, north of Australia, Africa etc.

This annular solar eclipse will be visible for six hours. The full eclipse will start at 10:17 am and will go on till 2:02pm. The maximum eclipse will be visible at 12:10 pm.

According to NASA, the eclipse is basically a phenomenon that occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth.

However, what must be noted is the fact that the sun should not be seen with naked eye during a solar eclipse. Looking at the sun with bare eyes during the eclipse can severely damage your eyes.

Experts assert that looking at the sun for more than 90 seconds during an eclipse can cause severe retinal damage.

Another thing that needs to be taken care of is that the eclipse should not be viewed through a phone or a pair of binoculars.