Tamil Nadu Transport Employees Strike Work Over Delayed Salaries, Commuters Suffer

Chennai: A section of transport employees began a strike here on Monday, putting office-goers and other passengers to hardship. Drivers and conductors of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in the city said they resorted to the protest due to delay in payment of salary for the month of June even as it was being said that only a part of their wages was likely to be paid to them.

It was not immediately known how many buses went off the roads, though buses were seen plying in some areas.

The strike put the office-goers and college and school students dependent on MTC services to hardship and many of them were left waiting for a long time to catch a bus even as autorickshaws and share-autos were in high demand.

Passengers rued that such a strike was resorted to on a Monday morning and felt they would be late for work and classes.

Meanwhile, officials reportedly assured the employees to solve the issue and appealed to them to resume work. Senior transport department officials said Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar had assured the employees that full salary would be paid by Monday evening and had appealed to the employees to return to work.

A senior department official said of the 33 depots in the city, 29 were working in full strength and some issues persisted in the rest due to "communication issues." The trade unions have assured the government that employees will be back to work and services would be on in full swing, the official said.