Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: TNTRB Notification for 2,144 Grade-I Posts Released at trb.tn.nic.in, Know Eligibility, Fee Here
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board released TRB Recruitment Notification 2019 for the posts of Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Directors on the website trb.tn.nic.in.
Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019 | The Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) of Tamil Nadu has released recruitment notification for hiring on total of 2,144 Grade-I posts in the state School Education and other Departments. Vacancies are notified for the posts of Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Directors.
The Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019 was published on the board’s trb.tn.nic.in and the same can also be read, downloaded through this direct link trb.tn.nic.in/PG_2019/pg_2019.pdf
The application process is scheduled to start from June 24 and once the registration goes live it will accept TN TRB application form till July 15. The examination will be conducted in computer-based format; however, the exam date is awaited as it is yet to be announced by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board.
Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Eligibility
Age of aspirant should not be more than 57 years as on 01-07-2019.
For TN TRB Graduate Assistants: Applicant must be a post graduate with minimum of 50% marks and should also have a BA or BSc degree in B.Ed. from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). If applicants have scored 45% in PG they are also eligible provided their degree complies with 2007 Recognition Norms and Procedure.
Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Application fee
The Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019 application fee payment:
General candidates: Rs 500
SC/SCA//ST/PwD candidates: Rs 250
For TN TRB Physical Education Directors: Applicant with BA/BSc in physical education or health and physical education and a Sports degree and have scored at least 55% marks can apply for this post. They should also have M.P.Ed of at least 2 years duration from any NCTE institute. Applicant with 50% marks in the above said UG course shall be eligible on fulfilling conditions of 2007 Recognition Norms.
Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019: Selection Process
Selection of candidates will be done through marks secured by them in online entrance test and then document verification of shortlisted ones will take place.
The question paper of Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2019 will contain 150 MCQs and test duration is 3 hours.
For qualifying the entrance minimum of 45%, 40% marks have to secured by SC/SCA and ST candidates respectively. All other category candidates will be shortlisted only on gaining at least 50% marks in the online test.
