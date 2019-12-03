Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu Wall Collapse: Lok Sabha MP Seeks Probe, Writes to Social Justice Minister

Residents have alleged that the height of the wall was raised to 20 feet despite protests from inhabitants of the other side of the textile shop. They claim the "caste wall" was built to ensure that the Dalit community is separated from the dominant caste members.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Wall Collapse: Lok Sabha MP Seeks Probe, Writes to Social Justice Minister
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palanisami and other ministers at the site of the wall collapse in Nadur village on Tuesday. (PTI)

Chennai: Villupuram MP D Ravikumar has sought a probe into the collapse of an alleged untouchability wall and the death of 17 members of an oppressed community in Coimbatore.

A portion of the over 15-foot high compound wall, damp due to heavy rains lashing the area for the past few days, crashed on the adjoining four tiled-roof houses in Nadur village, over 50 km from here, around 5 am on Monday. Seventeen Dalits, including 10 women and two children, were killed.

Residents have alleged that the height of the wall was raised to 20 feet despite protests from inhabitants of the other side of the textile shop. Residents claim the "caste wall" was built to ensure that the Dalit community is separated from the dominant caste members.

Ravikumar submitted a letter to Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, seeking a direction for a visit from the chairperson of the Scheduled Castes (SC) Commission to the village and the beginning of a full-fledged inquiry into the incident.

The owner of the house around which the structure had been built was arrested on Tuesday on charges of causing death by negligence, police said.

Sivasubramanian, who had been 'absconding' since the mishap, was arrested in Mettupalayam, about 45 km from here, said the police. The accused is being interrogated, they added.

