Violence erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi on Sunday after a class 12 student of a residential private school died by suicide. Agitators stormed and vandalised the school premises, set fire to vehicles and overturned police barricades.

The police believe that social media played a huge role in mobilising people who were further led to believe there had been foul play in the death of the student, a reports said.

The social media cell of the Chennai police analysed close to 500 posts, including memes, videos and comments, which found fault with the school authorities, the report said. “The protestors were unrelated to the student and her family,” a senior officer told the Times of India. A preliminary inquiry revealed that a newly formed Whatsapp group had been used to circulate messages for people to assemble outside the school premises.

Most of the messages being circulated on social media suggested that the school authorities were to blame for the girl’s death. Meanwhile the school has not made any statements revealing the circumstances around the girl’s death. Many posts glorified the protests, the report said, including videos with music showing youngsters driving down Salem highway on bikes, further encouraging people to join the protests.

The police are also investigating whether any organisations were involved in instigating the protestors and if there was any enmity with the school.

“If the intention was to demand justice, why set things ablaze?” Tamil Nadu minister EV Velu was quoted as saying by ANI. A total of 67 buses, including 37 buses, cars and tractors were set on fire by the protestors, and over 108 people were injured.

A total of 67 vehicles including 37 school buses, cars and tractors were set on fire by protesters. 48 two-wheelers including police vehicles were brunt. If the intention was to demand justice, why set things ablaze? Over 108 got injured in this violence: TN Minister EV Velu — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

“Only after completing the investigation can we say who or which organization is the reason for this violence. So far, 278 people arrested. Around 22 are minors. We won’t indulge in any politics on this. We will arrest all accused,” EV Velu said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.