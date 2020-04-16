With 25 New Covid-19 Cases, Tamil Nadu Witnesses Dip in Numbers for Third Consecutive Day

Chennai: Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported a fresh Covid-19 death and 25 new cases, taking the total to 1,267. The state witnessed a dip in the number of new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

Attributing the decrease in numbers to rapid testing and aggressive containment measures in the state, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed hopes that the number of cases will come down to zero in the coming days. "As of today 180 people have been discharged. In the coming days, this number will rise," he said.

The Tamil Nadu government has set up a committee to define method of staggered relaxation of lockdown, he said.

"The government has set up a committee to define the way of phased removal of lockdown. The committee will be headed by the finance secretary."

The government is of the opinion that after April 20, food industries, agriculture in villages and MNREGA can function. However, the committee will finalise a plan for phased removal of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the government will hold talks with the Islamist religious leaders on safe observation of Ramzan ceremonies.

The state government admits that there has been a delay in the arrival of rapid testing kits.

