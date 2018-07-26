English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Nadu Woman Delivers Baby With the Aid of Videos on Social Media, Dies
Krithika, who gave birth to her second child, died of excessive bleeding after the delivery assisted by her husband, his friend and the latter's wife — none of them medically qualified — in their house.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Pixelistanbul/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Coimbatore: A couple's planned delivery at home with the aid of social media videos went horribly wrong, leaving the 28-year old woman dead after giving birth to a baby girl in neighbouring Tirupur, police said on Thursday.
Krithika, who gave birth to her second child, died of excessive bleeding after the delivery assisted by her husband, his friend and the latter's wife — none of them medically qualified — in their house, they said.
The woman fell unconscious and both she and the new-born were rushed to a government hospital in Tirupur, where the
doctors declared her brought dead on July 22.
The baby has been hospitalised, police said.
On a tip-off by locals, officials of the Child Development lodged a complaint with police who have detained
the woman's husband Karthikeyan and are questioning him.
According to preliminary investigations, Karthikeyan, employed in a knitwear company, and Krithika, were already
having a five-year old child.
After she conceived for the second time, the couple had been following instructions from social media such as Facebook and Youtube and followed the diet both for the healthy growth of foetus and nourishment of the pregnant woman, police said.
Kithika complained of labour pain on July 22 and her husband called his friend Praveen and his wife for help to
have a normal delivery at home.
They set in motion the process for normal delivery by watching instructions through mobile phone and computer and
Krithika gave birth to the baby girl after some time.
However, she fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding and died.
Also Watch
Krithika, who gave birth to her second child, died of excessive bleeding after the delivery assisted by her husband, his friend and the latter's wife — none of them medically qualified — in their house, they said.
The woman fell unconscious and both she and the new-born were rushed to a government hospital in Tirupur, where the
doctors declared her brought dead on July 22.
The baby has been hospitalised, police said.
On a tip-off by locals, officials of the Child Development lodged a complaint with police who have detained
the woman's husband Karthikeyan and are questioning him.
According to preliminary investigations, Karthikeyan, employed in a knitwear company, and Krithika, were already
having a five-year old child.
After she conceived for the second time, the couple had been following instructions from social media such as Facebook and Youtube and followed the diet both for the healthy growth of foetus and nourishment of the pregnant woman, police said.
Kithika complained of labour pain on July 22 and her husband called his friend Praveen and his wife for help to
have a normal delivery at home.
They set in motion the process for normal delivery by watching instructions through mobile phone and computer and
Krithika gave birth to the baby girl after some time.
However, she fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding and died.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fan Asks Ileana D'Cruz How She Deals With Her 'Awkward Body'; Her Response is Just Perfect
- Sir Alex Ferguson Thanks Medics for Life-saving Surgery
- The AI Powered Kuri Home Robot is Being Discontinued, And We Are Sad
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
- Cristiano Ronaldo As Fit As a 20-year-old According to Medical Reports
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...