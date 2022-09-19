Tamil Nadu Woman Dies by Inhaling Poisonous Helium Gas

In a terrifying incident, a 25-year-old woman techie, who lived in Chennai, allegedly died by inhaling poisonous helium gas on September 17.

Indhu, who had been married for four months, in Polavakalipalayam nearby Gobichettipalayam of Erode district died by reportedly taping a plastic bag over her face and inhaling helium gas through a tube, according to police. The Erode woman, who worked in a private IT firm in Coimbatore, moved to Chennai with her husband recently.

After visiting her parents’ house near Gobichettipalayam on Saturday, she locked herself inside a room telling her family members not to disturb her. Later, her parents found her dead on the bed.

The police found she had a plastic bag firmly covering her face up to her neck. Near the bed, a portable helium gas cylinder was seen, and a hose from it was attached to the bag. Indhu’s body was sent to the Perundurai government hospital for autopsy.

According to police, she had purchased a helium gas cylinder online. Given that the woman was just four months into her marriage, Gobichettipalayam revenue divisional officer and the DSP are looking into what led her to commit doing such an act. Meanwhile, the cops determined that she died from asphyxiation after inhaling helium gas.

The deceased engineer’s parents and husband are interrogated by police.

