Tamil Nadu Woman Fakes Pregnancy, Abducts Newborn to Snatch Husband’s Property

A woman from Tamil Nadu’s Pattukkottai has been arrested for abducting a four-day-old girl from Thanjavur government hospital on October 8. The police have arrested the accused, identified as Viji, and rescued the baby after 30 hours of search.

Gunasekaran (24) and Rajalakshmi (22), a couple hailing from Burma Colony near Thanjavur district, gave birth to a baby girl during early hours of October 5 at Thanjavur government hospital. An unidentified woman who saw Rajalakshmi and her husband all alone with no kin to help them in the hospital, voluntarily has been there for three days pretending to help the couple.

Apparently, on October 8, the unidentified woman diverted Rajalakshmi to washroom and Gunasekaran to buy things from shop to abduct the baby girl cruelly in a carry bag in the absence of her parents. The incident has caused a stir in Thanjavur district.

Based on a complaint lodged by Gunasekaran, three special forces were formed on the orders of District Superintendent of Police and the search for the child was carried out.

Police were in search for the accused woman and collected CCTV footages from the hospital and on the roadsides. There were also reports of the woman getting into an auto on the road. Based on that, the cops carried investigation with the auto driver and they were looking for the culprit based on the inputs given by the auto driver.

On October 9, the police arrested Viji from Pattukkottai Colony Street for abducting the child.

According to police, Viji has been married twice and divorced. Recently, she got married to another man, Balamurugan, for the third time. With the intention of expropriating Balamurugan’s property, Viji had been convincing him for the past nine months that she is pregnant.

She also pretended to be pregnant with a cloth tied around her stomach. She left for the government hospital without her husband’s assistance for childbirth and came to Thanjavur hospital and made plots to abduct a newborn. It was then that Viji found Gunasekaran and Rajalakshmi couple being alone without any kin and the investigation revealed that she had abducted the child in a carry bag. Before the baby was abducted, the woman bought a diaper from the nearby shop. Fortunately, at the time, she had mentioned her mobile number on the coupon provided by the shop in order to receive the prize money. By tracking the CCTV footages and the mobile number on the coupon, the police arrested Viji.

The rescued baby was sent to treatment at Pattukkottai government hospital and later handed over to the parents by District Superintendent of Police. The parents overwhelmingly thanked the cops for rescuing their baby in 30 hours.

People gathered around the hospital to see the rescued child as the news spread. They also applauded the police force for speedy action.

