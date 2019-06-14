Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Woman, Scolded by Husband for TikTok Addiction, Drinks Poison; Sends Video Via WhatsApp

According to media reports, Anitha's husband Pazhanivel did not appreciate his wife's TikTok addiction and had asked her to quit the habit.

IANS

Updated:June 14, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Woman, Scolded by Husband for TikTok Addiction, Drinks Poison; Sends Video Via WhatsApp
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: A 24-year old mother of two children committed suicide on Thursday in Tamil Nadu after she was scolded by her husband and prevented from using the short video-making app.

Anitha recorded herself as she drank the poison and then sent the video via WhatsApp to her husband, who is in Singapore.

According to media reports, Anitha's husband Pazhanivel did not appreciate his wife's TikTok addiction and had asked her to quit the habit.

In her last video, Anitha is seen drinking a dark-coloured liquid from a white bottle before breaking into hysterical cough. She died soon after.

The incident has attracted massive criticism online. Some news channels who published the video on YouTube have in fact, disabled comments for the video.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, the short video sharing platform claims to have over 120 million monthly active users in India.

This is not the first time TikTok has led to somebody's death.

Earlier in January, a Mumbai-based 15-year old hung her self at her residence on her birthday after her grandmother scolded her for constantly being hooked on TikTok.

Later in April, Salman Zakir, a 19-year-old Delhi resident was accidentally shot by his friend who was trying to make a TikTok video.

After such alarming incidences, the Madras High Court passed an interim order banning mobile app citing inappropriate and pornographic content in April.

Deciding the case filed by advocate Muthukumar, the bench vacated its interim order banning the app, subject to conditions that pornographic videos will not be uploaded on it, failing which contempt of court proceedings would begin.

The app was pulled down from both, Google Play Store and Apple's App Store until April 25 -- a day after the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench lifted the ban.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram