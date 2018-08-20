English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Nadu Woman SP Accuses IG of Sexual Harassment, Says Watched Porn in Front of Her
The woman officer alleged the IG-rank officer tried hugging her on many instances and when she rejected his overtures, he began harassing her.
Picture for representation.
Chennai: A woman superintendent of police has filed a sexual harassment complaint against an inspector general rank officer in Tamil Nadu.
According to a report in the Times of India, the woman, in her complaint to the police, said the officer tried hugging her on many instances and when she rejected his overtures, he began harassing her.
The complainant alleged she was harassed for the last seven months by the accused who would call her at odd hours and send lewd messages. Despite the woman’s repeated objections, the accused also viewed pornographic content in front of her, the report quoted her as saying.
The woman officer further alleged that the IG threatened to make unfavourable entries in her annual confidential report, which would have been detrimental to her career. Her requests of transfer to a different wing were repeatedly ignored, she said.
The state government has set up an internal committee to look into the incident. The case has been sent to the recently constituted Vishaka Committee of the state police office. The incident will be probed in accordance with the Sexual Harassment (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) of Women at Workplace Act 2013.
According to the guidelines of the Vishaka Committee, if prima facie case reported against the suspect appears true, the internal committee recommend the concerned police department to initiate criminal proceedings.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
