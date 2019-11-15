Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Woman's Leg Amputated Days After Collision With Truck Trying to Avoid AIADMK Flagpole in Tamil Nadu

Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident took place and was in the ICU of a private hospital. She got hurt in both the legs, but due to severe injury, her left leg had to be amputated from knee.

PTI

November 15, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
Woman's Leg Amputated Days After Collision With Truck Trying to Avoid AIADMK Flagpole in Tamil Nadu
The victim fell onto the road from her two-wheeler while trying to maneuver around a flagpole.

Coimbatore: The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, grievously injured after a truck hit her scooter while avoiding a falling flagpole erected by the AIADMK five days ago in the city, had to be amputated from knee on Friday.

Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident took place and was in the ICU of a private hospital. She got hurt in both the legs, but due to severe injury, her left leg had to be amputated from knee, hospital sources said.

The incident has kicked up a row with DMK raising the issue of erecting banners especially after an AIADMK banner fell on her and was run over a lorry in Chennai recently.

