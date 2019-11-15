Woman's Leg Amputated Days After Collision With Truck Trying to Avoid AIADMK Flagpole in Tamil Nadu
Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident took place and was in the ICU of a private hospital. She got hurt in both the legs, but due to severe injury, her left leg had to be amputated from knee.
The victim fell onto the road from her two-wheeler while trying to maneuver around a flagpole.
Coimbatore: The left leg of a 30-year-old woman, grievously injured after a truck hit her scooter while avoiding a falling flagpole erected by the AIADMK five days ago in the city, had to be amputated from knee on Friday.
Rajeswari was on her way to work when the accident took place and was in the ICU of a private hospital. She got hurt in both the legs, but due to severe injury, her left leg had to be amputated from knee, hospital sources said.
The incident has kicked up a row with DMK raising the issue of erecting banners especially after an AIADMK banner fell on her and was run over a lorry in Chennai recently.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Tells Akshay Kumar 'My Good News is Coming Before Yours' in Fun Twitter Exchange
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Seek Blessings at Golden Temple
- Lata Mangeshkar is Doing Much Better, Says Singer's Team
- Ranveer Singh Nailing Kapil Dev's 'Natraj Shot' Has the Internet Hooked
- Study Concludes Apple Watch Can Detect Heart Rate Irregularities