Tamil Nadu Woman Hit by Truck While Trying to Avoid AIADMK Flagpole, Suffers Multiple Fractures

The victim, identified as Rajeswari, 30, fell off her scooter when the party’s flag post, erected on the side of Avinashi Road near Goldwins bus stop, started to fall towards her.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
Chennai: A 30-year-old woman from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu was seriously injured after she came under the wheels of a truck while trying to manoeuvre around an AIADMK flagpole on Monday morning.

The victim, identified as Rajeswari, fell off her scooter when the party’s flag post, erected on the side of Avinashi Road near Goldwins bus stop, started to fall towards her. She lost balance of her vehicle, which fell in front of an approaching truck. Her legs were crushed by the lorry and she received multiple fractures. An FIR has been registered against the lorry driver, police said.

AIADMK accident3 AIADMK flagpoles on the road where the accident took place.

The incident came on the same day when the Madras High Court granted conditional bail to Jayagopal, the main accused in the death of 23-year-old Subhashri, who was killed after an AIADMK hoarding fell on her in September.

Rajeswari, a resident of Singanallur, worked in the accounts section of a hotel at Chinniyampalayam and was the sole bread earner of her family.

C.R. Sivan, a relative of Ms. Rajeswari, told The Hindu that she applied the brakes but lost control of the scooter and fell on the road. The lorry, which was behind her, ran over her legs and hit another two-wheeler. The accident took place around 9 a.m., when she was barely three km from her workplace, the report said.

