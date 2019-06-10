English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Youth Held for Posting Inappropriate Pictures with Sculptures in Temple
A case had been registered against him for behaving in 'obscene and inappropriate manner' in public apart from posting the images on social media, police said.
Image for representation only.
Tiruchirappalli: A 22-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly taking pictures of himself by posing 'inappropriately' with sculptures at the famous Big Temple in Thanjavur and posting them on social media, police said.
Police said they arrested Mujibbur Rahman of Othakadai near Madurai Sunday on a complaint by a resident here who said he was 'shocked' to see the pictures in the social media and sought action.
A case had been registered against him for behaving in "obscene and inappropriate manner" in public apart from posting the images on social media, police said.
Investigations were on to find out why the man chose to visit a temple, where non-Hindus are not allowed, they said.
The more than 1,000-year-old Brihadisvara temple, popularly known as Big Temple, was built by Chola king Raja Raja.
After city resident Rathinavelu lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner A Amalraj, police traced the image to the mobile phone of Rahman, staying at the house of his relative, and arrested him.
He was produced before a court, remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Central Prison here Sunday night, police added.
