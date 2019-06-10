Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Youth Held for Posting Inappropriate Pictures with Sculptures in Temple

A case had been registered against him for behaving in 'obscene and inappropriate manner' in public apart from posting the images on social media, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Youth Held for Posting Inappropriate Pictures with Sculptures in Temple
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Tiruchirappalli: A 22-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly taking pictures of himself by posing 'inappropriately' with sculptures at the famous Big Temple in Thanjavur and posting them on social media, police said.

Police said they arrested Mujibbur Rahman of Othakadai near Madurai Sunday on a complaint by a resident here who said he was 'shocked' to see the pictures in the social media and sought action.

A case had been registered against him for behaving in "obscene and inappropriate manner" in public apart from posting the images on social media, police said.

Investigations were on to find out why the man chose to visit a temple, where non-Hindus are not allowed, they said.

The more than 1,000-year-old Brihadisvara temple, popularly known as Big Temple, was built by Chola king Raja Raja.

After city resident Rathinavelu lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner A Amalraj, police traced the image to the mobile phone of Rahman, staying at the house of his relative, and arrested him.

He was produced before a court, remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Central Prison here Sunday night, police added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram