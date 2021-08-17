Tamil Nadu Youth Kills a Construction Worker to Avenge Father’s Public Shaming

Tamil Nadu Police arrested five youths in connection to the murder of a construction worker from Thoothkudi district on Monday evening. The police also claimed to have arrested the main accused

According to Tamil Nadu Police, the main accused Balakrishnan is a 25-year-old youth from Melapandavarmangalam. Police have also arrested Ranjith Kumar, Mahendran, Sivaperumal and Saravanakumar for helping Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan along with his friends on August 14 evening forced into the house of the construction worker, Kanagaraj and hacked him to death using a scythe like weapon, the police informed.

The police further added that the deceased’s mother also suffered fatal injuries in the attack while trying to save her son. Both Kanagaraj and his mother, Parvathi, were rushed to Kovilpatti government hospital by the neighbours after the attack. The doctors declared Kanagaraj brought dead. Parvathi is receiving treatment at the hospital and she is said to be out of danger.

“We have recovered the sharp weapon used in murder and two bikes from the arrested accused,” said Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar.

During questioning Balakrishnan admitted to have committed the crime. Balakrishnan revealed that he committed the crime to avenge his father’s public shaming by Kanagaraj.

Another police officer investigating the case said, “Kanagaraj around three years ago had brutally beaten Balakrishnan’s father for a pity issue in public. On the day of the incident, when Balakrishnan was visiting the village temple he had a spat with a few villagers. Then the villagers reminded and ridiculed him, about how his father was publicly beaten by Kanagaraj. This incident infuriated Balakrishnan to kill Kanagaraj,” added the officer.

The deceased is survived by his 38-year-old wife and a six-year-old son. Kanagaraj’s relatives had staged a road blockade protesting the murder on Sunday morning demanding a government job for the wife of the deceased.

