Tamil Nadu Youth Stabs Class 11 Girl for Rejecting Love Proposal, Kills Self

A 22-year-old man killed himself after stabbing a minor girl multiple times in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy for spurning his love proposal. Hailing from Manapparai in Trichy district, the 16-year-old girl, who was studying in class 11, reportedly left home after writing an exam on May 31. While on the way, a young man blocked the girl near a railway overpass to hold talks with her.

The young man was identified as 22-year-old Kesavan, was reportedly stalking the girl for a long time. According to police, Kesavan was arrested under the POCSO act during June 2021 for stalking the same girl and recently released from prison.

On the day of the incident, Kesavan again approached the minor girl and forced to accept his love. When the girl denied, the enraged youth took out the knife he had hidden and stabbed her in almost 10 places all over her body.

As the student screamed, lying in a pool of blood, passers-by immediately rushed her to a nearby private hospital in Manapparai. The minor was reportedly admitted for treatment in critical condition.

As three teams of police were investigating the case, they were informed about a dead body on the railway track in Manapparai.

Trichy Railway Police and Manapparai Police went to the spot to investigate after receiving information that a youth was found dead on the Pusaripatti railway track and was identified to be Kesavan.

Police investigation revealed that the accused Kesavan, after stabbing the girl, killed by throwing himself over the running train. Police also retrieved a mobile phone near the corpse.

Subsequently, his body was sent to Manapparai Government Hospital for autopsy and the Trichy Railway Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

Karur Congress MP Jothimani took to Twitter and condemned the incident. “We are tormented every time when such atrocities take place, but we get over it. Such violence arises from the dangerous notion that a woman is merely a body who should agree with a man with no self-conscience. Such rampant mindset must be changed through education along with harsh punishments,” she tweeted.

