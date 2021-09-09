Tamil Nadu's 'Thoonga Nagaram' Gears Up To Celebrate 100 Years of Mahatma Gandhi's Dress Revolution

Madurai, the so-called ‘Thoonga Nagaram’, is gearing up for the celebrations to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s dress revolution that will remind people how Madurai inspired the Father of the Nation to shift to iconic loincloth attire.

History says Mahatma Gandhi has visited Tamil Nadu over twenty times, in which he has sown various important revolutions when he came to Madurai at least five times.

In 1919, he mobilised the youth against the Rowlatt Act, also in 1921, he campaigned for the Non-Cooperation Movement, meanwhile, in 1927, Gandhiji campaigned for Khaddar clothes and in 1946 he visited for worship at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

Gandhiji gave his second visit to Madurai on September 21, 1921, when he took up a campaign on the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Swadeshi and Khaddar. For Madurai city, 251A Mela Masi Street is a historic landmark. Because Gandhiji stayed at a house numbered 251A owned by his follower Ram Kalyanji at the Mela Masi Street in Madurai. Gandhiji, who was wearing a traditional Gujarati turban with dhoti and shirt, shaved his head in the early hours of September 22 and appeared to be wearing loincloth attire.

However, Gandhiji implemented the decision in Madurai of shifting his attire to loincloth to mark the poor and pathetic condition of the labourers and farmers in the country. “I have never regretted the changes I made in my life. I had to make them. I made such a big change in my attire in Madurai," Gandhiji wrote in his notes.

The loincloth is worn by Gandhiji to symbolise India’s poverty, later became his symbol. In the meantime, the house where Gandhiji stayed in Madurai Mela Masi Street came up for sale in 1954. The Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board bought it and began selling its Khaddar materials.

For the first time, Gandhiji addressed the people gathering in Madurai on September 22, 1921, with the appearance of loincloth attire. To mark it, a statue of him was erected in 1984 at the place where he appeared in his iconic attire in 1921 and is now known as ‘Gandhi Pottal’. Gandhiji’s last visit to Madurai was in 1946.

To highlight the importance of Mahatma Gandhi and Madurai, India’s first museum for Gandhiji was set up in Madurai on April 15, 1959, at the Rani Mangammal Palace. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the museum. Although there are museums for Gandhiji in seven places across India, this stands to be the only museum in South India. Also, the blood-stained Dhoti that Gandhiji wore when he was shot is safely preserved here.

Furthermore, this museum is currently gearing up to celebrate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s loincloth revolution on September 22. Commenting on this, Museum Director Nandha Rao said, “It is unfortunate that Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary has not been celebrated widely across the country. Therefore, we are planning to celebrate the centenary of his identity in a special and simple manner.

On this occasion, Gandhiji’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharya has agreed to attend the function. We have also invited our Chief Minister MK Stalin. And if he attends, the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the museum will be laid on the same day. A detailed project report is being prepared for the renovation of the museum that is functioning at a 300-year-old building at a cost of Rs 6 crore", he added.

