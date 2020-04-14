Tamil New Year 2020 Today: Date And Significance of Putthandu

Putthandu or Varusha Pirappu, is celebrated with the onset of the month Chithirai. The Tamil New Year 2020 is being celebrated on April 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Puthandu wishes to all. Praying for a year full of joy and wonderful health”.

அனைவருக்கும், குறிப்பாக என் தமிழ்ச் சகோதரர் சகோதரிகளுக்கும் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள். இன்பம் நிறைந்த ஆண்டாக இது அமைந்திடப் பிரார்த்திக்கிறேன்.எதிர்வரும் ஆண்டில் உங்கள் விழைவுகள் யாவும் நிறைவேறிடட்டும்.Puthandu wishes to all. Praying for a year full of joy and wonderful health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

On the auspicious occasion, people pray to God to bless them with health, wealth, peace and prosperity.

According to belief, on the eve of Varashu Pirappu, people arrange a platter with different fruits and vegetables along with Neem flowers and leaves, new clothes, jewellery and some cash.

The platter is then put in front of the mirror in the temple room of the house.

Then on the day of Putthandu, the first thing that is done is that reflection of the platter is seen. The platter primarily symbolises prosperity.

After taking a bath and putting on new clothes, the family together prepares to pray. This is then followed by a lavish meal which includes an item called Pacchadi.

A type of raita, Pacchadi has ingredients like raw mango, jaggery, salt, red chillies, neem leaves, turmeric and oil. This dish is considered special because of the raw material that goes in it.

These ingredients are said to symbolise the various emotions an individual undergoes in their day to day life. For example, neem is for bitterness, jaggery for sweetness, raw mango for sourness etc.

Other items that are a part of the day’s feast include vadai, samabhar, sadam, payasam, appalam, vegetable curry, fresh mango pickle, curd etc.

