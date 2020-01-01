Tamil Orator Nellai Kannan Arrested after BJP Protests Over 'Provocative Speech' Against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Chennai: Tamil orator and former Congress leader Nellai Kannan was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police late on Wednesday after the state BJP staged a protest demanding action over his provocative speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Police personnel with the Tirunelveli police division confirmed the arrest. Pressure had mounted on the police after the BJP staged a protest and gave them an ultimatum to arrest Kannan by Thursday evening.

The Tamil litterateur, who has taken part in several television shows based on literature and oratory, had participated in an event against the Citizenship Amendment Act organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. He landed in trouble after a video of his purported speech went viral on social media and the BJP lodged a police complaint seeking his arrest and prosecution.

“If Amit Shah is finished off, Modi is finished too. But no one of you are doing it.(laughter)… I was hoping you will do it..,” Kannan had said in his speech.

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathi on Monday lodged a police complaint, alleging that Kannan called out the names of Modi and Shah at the meeting and told the gathering he was "shocked as to why Muslims have not yet killed the Prime Minister and Home Minister".

The police then booked Kannan under three sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report, with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility), and 505(2) (for committing offence in religious ceremony).

