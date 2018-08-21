GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tamil Poet Files Police Complaint Against BJP Leader For Alleged Defamation

Manushya Puthiran alias S Abdul Hamed Sheik Mohamed Puthiran alleged that Raja had made derogatory remarks against him in the social media for writing a poem titled 'Uzhiyin Nadanam' over natural calamities like floods.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2018, 9:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tamil Poet Files Police Complaint Against BJP Leader For Alleged Defamation
(Photo: Facebook account of Manushya Puthiran)
Loading...
Chennai: A DMK member and Tamil litterateur has lodged a police complaint against BJP national secretary H Raja, claiming he has been receiving threats after the latter's alleged libellous posts in social media against him.

Manushya Puthiran alias S Abdul Hamed Sheik Mohamed Puthiran alleged that Raja had made derogatory remarks against him in the social media for writing a poem titled 'Uzhiyin Nadanam' over natural calamities like floods.

The poet said he used a common name for a woman in the poem to describe the calamities.

However, Raja defamed him by alleging in the social media that it was against a Hindu goddess, Puthiran claimed.

A DMK member who is often seen in television debates, he alleged that Raja was instigating violence against him and he has been receiving threats.

"Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan received my complaint and assured that steps would be taken. I have submitted screen shots of intimidating posts and phone numbers of those who threatened me over phone," Puthiran said in a Facebook post.

Police declined to comment on the matter.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...