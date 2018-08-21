English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tamil Poet Files Police Complaint Against BJP Leader For Alleged Defamation
Manushya Puthiran alias S Abdul Hamed Sheik Mohamed Puthiran alleged that Raja had made derogatory remarks against him in the social media for writing a poem titled 'Uzhiyin Nadanam' over natural calamities like floods.
(Photo: Facebook account of Manushya Puthiran)
Chennai: A DMK member and Tamil litterateur has lodged a police complaint against BJP national secretary H Raja, claiming he has been receiving threats after the latter's alleged libellous posts in social media against him.
Manushya Puthiran alias S Abdul Hamed Sheik Mohamed Puthiran alleged that Raja had made derogatory remarks against him in the social media for writing a poem titled 'Uzhiyin Nadanam' over natural calamities like floods.
The poet said he used a common name for a woman in the poem to describe the calamities.
However, Raja defamed him by alleging in the social media that it was against a Hindu goddess, Puthiran claimed.
A DMK member who is often seen in television debates, he alleged that Raja was instigating violence against him and he has been receiving threats.
"Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan received my complaint and assured that steps would be taken. I have submitted screen shots of intimidating posts and phone numbers of those who threatened me over phone," Puthiran said in a Facebook post.
Police declined to comment on the matter.
