Tamil Song on Mahatma Gandhi Played at Cultural Event Attended by Modi and Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram
After taking Chinese President Xi Jinping on a guided tour of monuments including Arjuna's Penance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the foreign leader arrived at the coastal town's Shore Temple complex.
PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram on Friday. (Twitter/PIB)
Mamallapuram: A Tamil song hailing peace and Mahatma Gandhi was sung to the accompaniment of traditional dance at a cultural event here as part of the ongoing India China meet and it is seen as a hint to the government's stand that it stood for peace.
After taking Chinese President Xi Jinping on a guided tour of monuments including Arjuna's Penance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the foreign leader arrived at the coastal town's Shore Temple complex and he was explained its historic significance.
Later, both the leaders and delegates sat for a cultural event organised by the Chennai based Kalakshetra Foundation. With a beautifully illuminated Shore temple and the gentle susurrus of waves providing a wonderful background, traditional dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kathakali were performed.
Modi was seen drumming his fingers rhythmically while Xi keenly watched the show.
Finally, an old Tamil classical song "Shanti nilava vendum (Let peace prevail)" was sung to the accompaniment of dance.
The song, a very popular number, bats for peace everywhere and building spiritual strength, saying it is the diktat of Mahatma Gandhi.
The Tamil verses depict Gandhiji as "Ahimsa yogi," and a father figure for the nation. Also, it roots for lofty ideals like compassion and unity.
The rendering of the song at the cultural event is seen as a hint to the government's stand that it is for peace.
The 40-minute cultural programme drew to a close with the instrumental rendition of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary to be Eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 by Constant Voting?
- Hrithik Roshan’s War Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan in First 9 Days, Earns Rs 238.35 Crore
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Priyanka Chopra Reunites with 'Vegas Baby' Nick Jonas After Wrapping up The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference