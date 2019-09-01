Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Among New Governors Appointed in Five States
Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, has been appointed the Governor of Telangana.
File photo of Tamilisai Soundararajan.
New Delhi: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, and former minister Bandaru Dattatreya were among the five new governors announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.
While Soundararajan has been appointed the Governor of Telangana, Dattatreya replaced Kalraj Mishra in Himachal Pradesh.
Besides these, former Union minister Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed the Governor of Kerala and Bhagat Singh Koshyari is the new Governor of Maharashtra.
Mishra will now replace Kalyan Singh as Governor of Rajasthan.
