Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Among New Governors Appointed in Five States

New Delhi: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, chief of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, and former minister Bandaru Dattatreya were among the five new governors announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

While Soundararajan has been appointed the Governor of Telangana, Dattatreya replaced Kalraj Mishra in Himachal Pradesh.

Besides these, former Union minister Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed the Governor of Kerala and Bhagat Singh Koshyari is the new Governor of Maharashtra.

Mishra will now replace Kalyan Singh as Governor of Rajasthan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.