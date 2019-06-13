Tammineni Sitaram Elected as Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party senior leader Tammineni Sitaram was unanimously elected as a speaker of Andhra Pradesh’s legislative assembly.

Protem Speaker S Appala Naidu conducted the election, which was proposed by 30 MLAs of YSRCP.

Following the formalities, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Tammineni Sita Ram and appealed him to protect the parliamentary democracy.

Hitting out at the previous administration that had been led by Telugu Desam Party’s chief Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said, “The last house witnessed how the speaker and leader should not be. Now, this house should serve as a role model.”

He alleged that in the last tenure speaker, Chief Minister had encouraged 23 MLAs and 3 MPs to defect from YSRCP to the ruling TDP.

“Even our members had asked me to influence five MLAs to defect from TDP. But, I declined. If anybody wants to join our party, we will only consider it after they resign from their MLA position. If we do anything against the rule, pleased disqualify them.” CM added.

Farmer Chief Minister and leader of the opposition Chandra Babu Naidu also congratulated the new speaker.

Tammineni Sitaram started his political career from TDP and has been a six-time MLA from Srikakulam district's Amudalavalasa.

He served as the minister for Law and Justice, Stamps and Registrations, Sports, Excise and Municipal Administration in Chandra Babu Naidu’s cabinet.

In 2009, Sitaram joined film star Chiranjeevi-led Praja Rajyam Party after quitting from the TDP. He, however, re-joined the TDP in 2012.

Then in 2013, Sitaram joined the YSRCP and won from the segment in the recent assembly elections.

Sitaram belongs to the Kalinga community, which constitutes the largest vote share in the Srikakulam district.

Sitaram is the fourth speaker of the assembly from Srikakulam district.