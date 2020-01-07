Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

TANCET 2020 Registration Begins at tancet.annauniv.edu, Apply via Direct Link

The Anna University conducts the TANCET on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan, M.B.A and M.C.A Degree Programme.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TANCET 2020 Registration Begins at tancet.annauniv.edu, Apply via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) registration 2020 began on January 7 by the Anna University. The exam conducting authority Anna University has released TANCET 2020 notification in its official website https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/. Candidates, who are willing to appear for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can use visit the official website to know about all the details related to the TANCET. Anna University will only accept applications online. Aspirants can also apply for TANCET 2020 via direct link here https://tancet.annauniv.edu/cet20/

As per the schedule, the Anna University will conduct Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test on February 29 and March 1. The TANCET 2020 Result will be declared on March 20.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test will be held at various centres across Tamil Nadu. The Anna University conducts the TANCET on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan, M.B.A and M.C.A Degree Programme.

TANCET 2020: Important Dates

Event Date
Registration process start date January 7, 2020
Online Registration last date January 31, 2020
Hall Tickets downloading date February 13, 2020
Result declaration March 20, 2020
Mark sheet downloading date March 23, 2020

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test  2020: Steps for Registration

  1. Candidates will have to go to the official website and click the 'Registration' link in the menu bar.

  2. They will have to provide the required information and press the ‘NEXT’ button.

  3. They will receive a TANCET 2020 secret key on their mobile, which they will have to retain till the application process is completed.

  4. Login using the credentials, and furnish other required details.

  5. In the next step, verify the details and confirm.

  6. Upon verification of the details, the candidates will be directed to the payment page. The payment can be made online only. To get fee concession under the reserved category, the candidates will have to upload their category certificates.

  7. After making the payment, click 'Print Application' button. The generated copy of the application will be in the pdf format.

  8. Students need to take the printout for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test  2020: Documents Required

  1. An email-ID and mobile number of the candidate for OTP and future communications.

  2. Class 10thand class 12th passing certificate.

  3. A passport colour photo of good quality either in jpg or in png format, having minimum size of 2 inch x 2 inch (51 mm x 51 mm). The photo should have full face, front view, with eyes open.

  4. Reserved category certificate (SC/ST/OBC).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram