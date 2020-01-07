TANCET 2020 Registration Begins at tancet.annauniv.edu, Apply via Direct Link

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) registration 2020 began on January 7 by the Anna University. The exam conducting authority Anna University has released TANCET 2020 notification in its official website https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/. Candidates, who are willing to appear for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can use visit the official website to know about all the details related to the TANCET. Anna University will only accept applications online. Aspirants can also apply for TANCET 2020 via direct link here https://tancet.annauniv.edu/cet20/

As per the schedule, the Anna University will conduct Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test on February 29 and March 1. The TANCET 2020 Result will be declared on March 20.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test will be held at various centres across Tamil Nadu. The Anna University conducts the TANCET on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan, M.B.A and M.C.A Degree Programme.

TANCET 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Registration process start date January 7, 2020 Online Registration last date January 31, 2020 Hall Tickets downloading date February 13, 2020 Result declaration March 20, 2020 Mark sheet downloading date March 23, 2020

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2020: Steps for Registration

Candidates will have to go to the official website and click the 'Registration' link in the menu bar. They will have to provide the required information and press the ‘NEXT’ button. They will receive a TANCET 2020 secret key on their mobile, which they will have to retain till the application process is completed. Login using the credentials, and furnish other required details. In the next step, verify the details and confirm. Upon verification of the details, the candidates will be directed to the payment page. The payment can be made online only. To get fee concession under the reserved category, the candidates will have to upload their category certificates. After making the payment, click 'Print Application' button. The generated copy of the application will be in the pdf format. Students need to take the printout for future reference.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2020: Documents Required

An email-ID and mobile number of the candidate for OTP and future communications. Class 10thand class 12th passing certificate. A passport colour photo of good quality either in jpg or in png format, having minimum size of 2 inch x 2 inch (51 mm x 51 mm). The photo should have full face, front view, with eyes open. Reserved category certificate (SC/ST/OBC).

