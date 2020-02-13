TANCET Admit Card 2020: Anna University Released Hall Tickets at annauniv.edu; Direct Link
Candidates, who are appearing for TANCET 2020 examination, can download their admit card from the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
Anna University TANCET Admit Card 2020 | Anna University has released the admit card for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020 today. Candidates, who are appearing for TANCET 2020 examination, can download their admit card from the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu.
The TANCET 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on February 29 and March 1, 2020. While the entrance examination for Masters of Computer Application (MCA) will be held from 10 am to 12 noon on February 29, the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) will be conducted in the second half on the same day, starting at 2.30pm. The TANCET 2020 for other post-graduate courses, including engineering, technology, architecture and planning will be conducted on March 1.
TANCET Admit Card 2020: Here’s how to download online
Step 1: Visit the official website of Anna University at annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on the ‘TANCET 2020’ link on the left-hand side tab
Step 3: On the new home page, select ‘TANCET 2020 Hall Ticket’ link
Step 4: Login using your email and password and enter captcha
Step 5: Your TANCET 2020 admit card will be displayed online. Check the details thoroughly
Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.
The Candidates can also download the TANCET hall ticket 2020 through the direct link available on this page.
According to the official notification from Anna University, the results of the TANCET 2020 will be declared on March 20, while the mark sheets will be available for download starting March 23.
