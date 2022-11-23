'Tantrik' Arrested for Pouring Superglue on Naked Couple, Murdering Them in Udaipur Forest

A ‘tantrik’ was arrested on Monday in Udaipur for killing a man and a woman after their naked bodies were found in a nearby forest on November 18.

The mutilated naked bodies of a 30-year-old man, who was a government teacher, and a 28-year-old woman, were found in Kelabawdi forest area under Gogunda police station limits on November 18. The man’s private parts had been cut as per an initial report by PTI.

It was found that the two victims, who were both married to other people, were having an illicit affair, as per Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar. Police had initially suspected it be a case of honour killing or rivalry and love affair due to the nature of the crime.

After the bodies were recovered, nearly 200 people were questioned and footage of CCTVs installed at around 50 places were examined, the SP said. Following this, the police zeroed in on the ‘tantrik’, identified as Bhalesh Kumar, who reportedly confessed to the double-murder after being interrogated.

As per the police, the couple’s families used to visit the tantric at the Ichchapoorna Sheshnaag Bhavji Mandir in Bhadavi Gudah where the two met, a report by India Today stated.

The man reportedly started having frequent fights with his wife after he got into an illicit affair, and she sought the help of Kumar.

As both the victims were known to Kumar, he himself told the man’s wife about their affair. When the two found, they conspired to defame him, as per reports.

In a bid to avoid defamation, Kumar planned to murder the two. He purchased 50 tubes of feviquick superglue and collected them in a bottle. On November 15, he called the two to an isolated area and later pretended to leave. When they believed he had left, the couple engaged in physical relations as which point, Kumar poured the bottle of superglue on them.

In their attempts to pull away from each other, their skin started ripping off and they sustained injuries in their private parts, as per India Today. During this time, Kumar murdered them by slitting the man’s throat and stabbing the woman to death.

Police said his aim was to kill both of them when they were in the act so that when people found their bodies, they would be in an objectionable position drawing scrutiny away from him, as per India Today.

Kumar is in police custody now and the case is being probed further.

(With PTI inputs)

