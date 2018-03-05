Tantrik for First Half, Lord Krishna for the Second: TDP MP Siva Prasad Keeps Up Budget Session Antics

TDP MP Naramalli Siva Prasad is back in Parliament with his unique way of protest for a special package to Andhra Pradesh. He was last seen chanting mantras, dressed as a 'tantrik' equipped with a wooden pellet rattle protesting outside Parliament on the concluding day of the first half of the Budget Session.The Chittoor MP was spotted on Monday morning playing the flute and dressed as Krishna, to "establish a confederation between the Kauravas and Pandavas".Dr. Siva Prasad has interestingly used the visual medium to convey the demands and grievances of the southern state to the National Capital. However, this is one of the many occasions when he amused his viewers with his theatrics.Earlier, in 2016 he was seen as a 'Burra Katha' (traditional storyteller) performer with a 'Veena' in his hand, during a protest meet in Tirupati against the woes of the Centre's demonitisation move that withdrew Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from being used as India's legal tender.Later, in the same year, he turned up in Parliament donning a shirt with pictures of wailing farmers on one side and rich businessmen on the other to demand for farm loan waivers.Sivaprasad was also spotted dressed as an Andhra folk singer at a protest and in another agitation in 2014, he became a snake charmer.Interestingly, the TDP MP has acted in Telugu films and was awarded the best actor in villain category for the movie ‘Danga’ 2005.Prasad's party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have time and again claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has run roughshod over his promises made towards the state and its people.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, a constituent of the ruling NDA, has been protesting in and outside Parliament, expressing anger at the delay in announcing the state package.