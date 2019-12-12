Tantrik 'Rapes' 21-year-old for Nikah Halala After Husband Gives Triple Talaq
After giving his wife triple talaq, the man had a change of heart and wished to remarry her. The couple were told that if they wished to remarry, the woman will have to marry someone else, and then only they could remarry each other, according to the custom of Nikah Halala.
Representative image.
Bhopal: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly given triple talaq, and subsequently raped by a 'tantrik' citing the custom of `Nikah Halala' when her husband wished to remarry her, the police said here on Thursday.
The woman's husband and the tantrik (witch-doctor) who allegedly raped her were arrested on Wednesday, Bhopal police said.
According to the woman, her husband (name not disclosed to protect her identity) divorced her by giving her triple talaq -- which is now illegal -- on November 23 after the couple had a fight.
The husband later had a change of heart and wished to remarry her, said Jahangirabad City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abdul Aleem Khan.
Anwar Baba (50), who was the the woman's 'nikahi baap' (one who offers the bride's hand to the groom during the wedding), told the couple that if they wished to remarry, the woman will have to first marry someone else, consummate the marriage and then remarry her first husband as per the custom of Nikah Halala.
Baba, who is a tantrik, then allegedly took the victim to his flat in Ashbagh area and raped her.
When the woman returned to her husband's house, he refused to take her in, following which she lodged a complaint against him as well as the tantrik, SSP Khan said.
"We have arrested the husband under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act (which bans triple talaq) and Anwar Baba for raping her," the official added.
