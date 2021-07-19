Tantrik Sets Couple On Fire For Not Paying Rs 11,000 Loan

A married couple was allegedly burnt alive by a tantrik in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. The husband died while the wife is admitted to a hospital in Bhopal where her condition is very critical. The tantrik was arrested by police and during interrogation he revealed that the couple had taken a loan from him, but refused to return the money. He also claimed that whenever he used to remind them about their loan, the couple would threaten him.

The tantrik, Motinath, told cops that he had given Rs 11,000 to Rambai Dhurve, who lived in Sali Dhana village, a year ago. However, it became impossible for him to get his money back. Motinath claimed to have received death threats from the couple whenever he used to remind them about the loan.

Frustrated with the couple’s behaviour, he decided to take the extreme step. According to police, Motinath participated in a religious festival on July 17 evening in Multai, around 90 km from Ghoradongri where the couple used to live. After attending the festival, he boarded a bus to Ranipur village. From there, he walked for eight km to reach Ghoradongri.

Motinath told police that after reaching Ghoradongri, he bought half-a-litre petrol from a local shop and approached the couple’s house, and waited till midnight. The tantrik entered the couple’s house at around 1:30 am and found both of them sleeping. He poured the petrol and set them on fire.

The couple’s kids who were sleeping in the next room quickly woke up to see their parents on fire and tried to douse the flames. The neighbours rushed the couple to a local hospital from where they were referred to the district hospital. The husband died on Sunday evening during treatment. The wife is battling for her life.

