Tanzanian National Held with Rs 30 Lakh Drugs at Mumbai Airport
Salum Mwesa Ali was to travel to Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi when he was apprehended. A total of 19.3 kg pseudoephedrine drug was recovered from the bag of the passenger who had a Tanzanian passport.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A Tanzanian national was on Sunday apprehended by the CISF at the airport here for allegedly carrying narcotics worth Rs 30 lakh, a senior official said.
Salum Mwesa Ali was to travel to Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi when he was apprehended, the official said.
A total of 19.3 kg pseudoephedrine drug was recovered from the bag of the passenger who had a Tanzanian passport, he said.
The contraband worth Rs 30 lakh and the man have been handed over to anti-narcotics officials for further probe, he said.
