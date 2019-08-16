Taps Run Dry in Panaji and Other Areas of Goa as Water Pipeline Bursts near Ponda
PWD minister Deepak Pauskar said efforts were on to resume the water supply at the soonest, but it might take another two days for the supply to normalise.
Representative image.
Panaji, Aug 16 (PTI) Several areas in Goa, including the capital city of Panaji, went without water for the second day on Friday after a pipeline burst near Ponda, 40km from here. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting to take a stock of the situation in the afternoon.
Taps ran dry across Tiswadi and Ponda tehsils. Sawant said public works department officials were working on a war footing to repair the pipeline.
The pipeline brings water to Tiswadi and Ponda tehsils from Opa Water Works near Ponda town. It burst due to a landslide caused by heavy rains, officials said.
Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserratte said the entire city received no tap water on Friday, forcing the people to depend on tankers. PWD minister Deepak Pauskar said efforts were on to resume the water supply at the soonest, but it might take another two days for the supply to normalise.
