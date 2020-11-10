Taraiya Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Taraiya (तरैया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Saran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Saran. Taraiya is part of 19. Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.04%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.96%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,93,214 eligible electors, of which 1,56,689 were male, 1,35,911 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,78,206 eligible electors, of which 1,49,865 were male, 1,28,335 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,805 eligible electors, of which 1,13,232 were male, 1,00,573 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Taraiya in 2015 was 518. In 2010, there were 301.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Mudrika Prasad Roy of RJD won in this seat by defeating Janak Singh of BJP by a margin of 20,440 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 47.88% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Janak Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Tarkeshwar Singh of INC by a margin of 6,970 votes which was 6.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.57% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 116. Taraiya Assembly segment of Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Janardan Singh 'Sigriwal" won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Taraiya are: Altaf Alam (JDU), Ashwani Kumar (BSP), Jitendra Kumar Ray (RJD), Vinay Kumar (LJP), Abhishek Kumar Singh (RGNP), Amritesh Kumar Singh (RJJP), Ehasan Ahmad (SDPI), Jai Ram Ray (JDR), Rajeev Ranjan (BSLP), Shambhu Pd. Singh (JNP), Ashok Sharma (IND), Anand Kumar Rai (IND), Ganpati Prasad Gaurav (IND), Chandeshwar Choudhary (IND), Nagendra Ray (IND), Pankaj Kumar (IND), Prabhat Kumar Giri (IND), Bulinder D Yadav (IND), Lal Babu Ray (IND), Lalu Prasad Yadav (IND), Santosh Kumar Ray (IND), Sandev Kumar Ray (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 54.9%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 51.84%, while it was 46.87% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 297 polling stations in 116. Taraiya constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 264. In 2010 there were 228 polling stations.

Extent:

116. Taraiya constituency comprises of the following areas of Saran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Panapur, Taraiya and Ishuapur. It shares an inter-state border with Saran.

Taraiya seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Taraiya is 368.54 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Taraiya is: 26°03'41.4"N 84°44'34.1"E.

