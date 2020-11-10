Tarapur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Tarapur (तारापुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Munger district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Munger. Tarapur is part of 40. Jamui Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.46%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,13,423 eligible electors, of which 1,67,801 were male, 1,44,193 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,89,179 eligible electors, of which 1,55,970 were male, 1,33,200 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,61,596 eligible electors, of which 1,36,732 were male, 1,14,864 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tarapur in 2015 was 228. In 2010, there were 268.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, M L Choudhary of JDU won in this seat by defeating Sakuni Choudhary of HAMS by a margin of 11,947 votes which was 7.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 43.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Neeta Choudhary of JDU won in this seat defeating Shakuni Choudhary of RJD by a margin of 13,878 votes which was 11.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 37.42% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 164. Tarapur Assembly segment of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chirag Kumar Paswan won the Jamui Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Jamui Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Tarapur are: Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi (RJD), Pranav Kumar (BJP), Md Mokim (NCP), Subodh Verma (RLSP), Jamuna Lal Srivastava (BRD), Devanand Mandal (SUCI), Manoj Kumar Patel (BSLP), Mohmmad Faisal Ahmad (JAPL), Saddam Khan (AMJPS), Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Aditya Singh Madhukar (IND), Kanchan Kumari (IND), Rohit Kumar (IND), Vikas Kumar (IND), Shalini Kumari (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.12%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.66%, while it was 47.35% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 164. Tarapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 285. In 2010 there were 268 polling stations.

Extent:

164. Tarapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Munger district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Asarganj, Tarapur, Tetiha Bamber and Sangrampur; Gram Panchayats Ramankabad (West), Ramankabad (East), Majhgyan, Murade, Gangata, Dariyapur-1 and 2 and Kharagpur (Notified Area) of Kharagpur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Munger.

Tarapur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Tarapur is 509.09 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Tarapur is: 25°04'53.8"N 86°31'19.2"E.

