Target of 75,000 Covid-19 Jabs Per Day, BMC Allows Hospitals to Carry Out Vaccinations 24x7

In a bid to speed up the process of Covid-19 vaccination, the BMC on Tuesday gave blanket permission to various hospitals across the city to conduct vaccination drive around the clock provided they had the necessary provisions for it.

This decision was taken by the BMC after the city witnessed only a marginal rise in the number of vaccinations on Tuesday after the CO-WIN app stopped working, bringing the vaccination process to a halt at various facilities.

The technical glitch resulted in the delaying of vaccinations and made many aged recipients wait for hours at the centres to get inoculated. Thus a total of 43,581 were immunised, up from Monday’s 40,502.

Shedding light of the municipal body’s plan, an additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told TOI that they are aiming to up the per day vaccination numbers to a whooping 75,000 and for that purpose have written to the centre to allow another 49 facilities to participate in the vaccination drive.

He further added that provisions are being made to allow hospitals to work on Sundays to ensure that there is adequate manpower in the face of adversity. Currently, 68 centres, including 24 BMC facilities, six state and Central government hospitals and 38 private hospitals are vaccinating through 184 booths.

Several hospitals across the city have agreed to extend their services beyond the usual timings. Private hospitals like Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines has said they were keen to run the centre till 10 am.

Among civic facilities, the biggest centres like the BKC jumbo field hospital, Seven Hills and a few medical colleges are also likely to run their services for extended hours.

The Dean of BKC was of the opinion that running the centres for a total of 16 hours would serve the purpose as people getting vaccinated into the late hours of the night was not likely.

On Tuesday, many citizens in line for the covid-19 drug had to face immense inconvenience when the CO-WIN app stopped working for a whole 30 mins. As rescheduling appointments was not a choice, the next slot being in April, many had to wait for long hours before they were administered the drug.

Many even complained of the hospitals running a parallel system whereby the centres had issued token to the people coming for vaccinations in the wee hours of the morning this making the online appointment on the C0-WIN app a redundant process.

As per data unveiled by the state government, since the inception of vaccination on January 16, the city has completed vaccinating 4.34lakh.