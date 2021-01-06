'Targeted Every Time Questions Raised on the Centre': Robert Vadra Hits Back After Questioning by I-T Dept

After two days of questioning by the Income Tax Department in connection with a benami assets case, Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, speaking to News18, said that government agencies were being wrongfully used and he was being targeted every time questions were raised on the Central government.

Vadra also questioned the timing of the probe with regards to the ongoing farmers' protest. Speaking to News18 Vadra said, “Priyanka talks about farmers, I am targeted every time there is a question on the central government.”

Vadra said that he had cooperated each time he has been called by an investigative agency and said, “I feel that government agencies are being used wrongfully.”

Vadra was questioned for eight hours on Monday and his statement was recorded as part of the proceedings related to the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act.

He told News18, “I have given over 2,300 documents to different agencies… went to the Delhi office of the ED 13 times. They ask me the same questions over and over again, all of the answers are on record.”

When asked if Rahul Gandhi should be the president of the Congress party, he said, “Rahul Gandhi has the potential to take the country forward. I want Rahul Gandhi to be the chief (of the Congress party), I congratulate him.”

Vadra also spoke about the rape case in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun and said he was saddened by such incidents and blamed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

“I feel sad whenever such incidents take place. Law and order in UP is completely destroyed. The accused always feel that they will get away with it,” Vadra said.

IT-Department officials had said on Monday that Vadra was questioned over the purchase of land parcels by a firm linked to Vadra in Rajasthan's border town of Bikaner in which another central probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate, had filed a money laundering case in 2015. The ED questioned Vadra in this case in the past and had attached assets worth Rs 4.62 crore of his firm Ms Sky Light Hospitality (P) Ltd (now LLP) in 2019.