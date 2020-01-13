Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Targets Particular Community': Activist Medha Patkar Says New Citizenship Law Cannot be Allowed

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar said that the Citizenship Amendment Act is unnecessary and unjustifiable as it would lakhs of people in the list of 'doubtful citizens'.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Targets Particular Community': Activist Medha Patkar Says New Citizenship Law Cannot be Allowed
File photo of activist Medha Patkar.

Thiruvananthapuram: Attacking the BJP-led NDA government over the new Citizenship law, social activist Medha Patkar on Monday said the government's attempt was to target a particular community and this cannot be allowed.

"They want to target a particular community and that cannot be allowed," the Narmada Bachao Andolan leader said at a rally organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 'The CAA is unnecessary, unjustifiable," she said adding it would only put lakhs of people in the list of "doubtful citizens".

"The citizenship has been endowed to us by the Constitution, which is our Bible, our Koran which is what we all are committed to. It is unfortunate that some of those, who swear with their hands on the Constitution of India, do not understand what is written in it, but they don't feel committed to be bound by either fundamental rights, directives principles, or the democratic framework and institutions of

governance," Patkar said.

This amendment is being imposed on the people thinking that they are "mute and dumb", she said.

School and College students, teachers and actvists were among those who participated in the rally and raised slogans "we want Azadi", "NRC, CAA, NPR all should be dumped in the Arabian Sea".

Student-representatives from various varsities, including Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, and Pondicherry University, participated in the rally.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram