Tarun Gogoi, Former Assam CM, Passes Away at 84; Was on Life Support Due to Post-Covid Complications

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-COVID complication, passed away on Monday at the age of 84. Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced his death.

The octogenerian Congress leader's health condition had deteriorated today morning. Gogoi, who was on ventilation and had suffered a multi-organ failure, was on dialysis on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the Congress leader saying, "Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute to the late leader and offered condolences to the family. "Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me, he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to Gaurav & the family," he wrote.

President Ram Nath Kovind remembered Gogoi as a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience as he condoled the loss. "Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal deeply mourned the death of Gogoi as he said the people of Assam will always remember Gogoi's committed service and contributions to the state.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. With his death, the state has lost an experienced, capable and efficient political leader," he said. "His sense of humour, amiable and outspoken nature attracted everyone. He set high ethical values in the field of politics with his simple lifestyle and contributed profusely in strengthening democratic values in the country," Sonowal added.

Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the demise saying, "Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti."

The 84-year-old three-time chief minister was admitted to GMCH on November 2. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night when his condition worsened. On October 25, Gogoi, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, was discharged from GMCH after two months.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and admitted to the GMCH the next day.