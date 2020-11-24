Tarun Gogoi Fought Like a Warrior to Recover, Monitored Political Developments Till the End: Official

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who died on Monday due to post-COVID-19 complications, remained positive till the end, fought like a warrior to recover and get back to his normal political life, his close associate Bipul Gogoi said on Tuesday. The veteran Congress leader was always positive and "doctors, nurses and technicians had promised him that this time around he will go out of the hospital walking and not in a wheelchair. Sadly, this was not to be", Bipul told PTI.

Gogoi had left the hospital in a wheelchair when he was released in the last week of October. Bipul, who was an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Gogoi during his three terms in office and remained with him when he was in the opposition, said that the ex-CM closely monitored political developments in the state, nation and around the world till the end.

"Even when he was in the ICU, sir (Gogoi) would tell me to call a press conference and was disappointed when we told him it was not possible," Bipul said. It was, therefore, decided that "the former chief minister would address the people and an audio clip was accordingly released recently while he was still in the ICU".

"Sir began by saying that he is taking the opportunity to address the press. He had a special affinity with the media and was always eager to interact with journalists," Bipul, often referred to as Gogoi's shadow, said. The Congress leader was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on August 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was released on October 25.

He was perfectly normal for the first few days at home but suddenly on November two, he became very restless and started saying "I don't know, I don't know what is happening to me", Bipul said. "We immediately contacted the doctors at GMCH, an ambulance was sent and he was again admitted to the hospital where it was found that his carbon dioxide level was very high as his lungs had become weak", he said.

Doctors, nurses and technicians worked very hard to cure him and after a few days, he was much better and began taking interest in politics, particularly about his assembly constituency Titabor. "He would often ask me to connect him with some of the party workers and associates in the constituency. I would do so as doctors encouraged him to talk to keep his carbon dioxide level in check and he enquired about all that was happening in Titabor," Bipul said.

The former chief minister, who was a foodie, had one day expressed the wish to have 'chital' (knife) fish and a dish was sent from home, the former OSD said. Gogoi was talking till November 21 though his voice had become weak towards the end and "it was only after he was put on noninvasive ventilation that he stopped and now we will not hear his voice again," Bipul said.

The outpouring of grief since yesterday indicates "how his positivity and smile had affected all sections of society, irrespective of community or religion, and he has left this world with a huge bag of blessings, love and best wishes from the people of Assam", he said.