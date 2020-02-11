Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Tarvinder Singh Marwah of congress is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Tarvinder Singh Marwah is a Indian National Congress candidate from Jangpura constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business Income, Rental Income, Pension Income. Tarvinder Singh Marwah's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 60 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 42.6 crore which includes Rs. 11.4 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 31.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 72.9 lakh of which Rs. 29.3 lakh is self income. Tarvinder Singh Marwah's has total liabilities of Rs. 9.7 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Jangpura are: Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP), Tarvinder Singh Marwah (INC), Praveen Kumar (AAP), Subhash (BSP), Chandrashekhar Singh (IND), Mohd Aslam (IND).

