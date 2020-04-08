Task Force Submits Post Lockdown Suggestions to Karnataka Govt, Odd-even Scheme Included in Recommendations

Bengaluru: A task force in Karnataka headed by Dr Devi Shetty on Wednesday submitted a report laying out its recommendations once the three-week national lockdown comes to an end on April 14. The task force set out several suggestions, saying the state must be on alert for the next six months and the lockdown must continue in COVID-19 hotspots.

The panel suggested that a localised lockdown be imposed in areas where new cases emerge after April 14. It added that social distancing must continue strictly and online classes should be encouraged, with schools and colleges closed till May 31.

The panel suggested that information technology/bio-technology companies and essential government services and industries can function with 50% workforce once the lockdown is lifted, and all non-AC shops can be open.

The other suggestions are:

- Inter-state transport must be restricted to goods vehicles only.

- Inter-state flight/rail services must not be made operation for the time being.

- AC buses and metro services must remain shut till April 30.

- Construction workers should be allowed to work of sites at 50% strength.

- Garments workers should be allowed to stitch PPE, which are in demand.

- COVID-19 infected patients and non-COVID-19 ones should be segregated.

- Online health services should be encouraged.

- Odd-even transport system should be implemented, however, private vehicles should not be included.

The suggestions were made for a period of 15 days post the lockdown. The Karnataka government will take a decision following a discussion on these suggestions and direction from the Centre.

A press released by the Chief Minister's Office said rapid test kits, to arrive on April 12, will boost the state's healthcare facility and help the government in quarantining the more suspected groups.

