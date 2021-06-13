Tasmac Shops To Run From 10 to 5: See What's Open and What's Not as Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown till June 21

Even as coronavirus infections continue their downward trend, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state by a week, till 21 June, while relaxing some curbs in a few districts. The development comes as a time when the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu has come down to 16,813.

The relaxations applicable from Monday onwards are:

There will be relaxations in 27 districts including capital Chennai where there has been a reported dip in Covid-19 spread.

Tea shops will be allowed to open from 6-5 for take away in 27 districts in the state while sweet shops will be allowed to open from 8 to 5.

Construction companies can now operate with 50% capacity while IT firms can work at 20% capacity.

The Tamil Nadu government-run Tasmac shops are now allowed to operate between 10 am and 5 pm in 27 districts of the state.

The TN govt has allowed more relaxations in the Western belt comprising Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Karur and seven other districts.

Parks and playgrounds will be reopened from 6 am to 9 am daily. Salons, spas and barbershops permitted to function till 5 pm without air-conditioning.

Shops selling and repairing spectacles, as well as cycle and two-wheeler mechanic shops, can function between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m, and pottery and handicraft makers can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Taxis with three passengers, other than the driver, and autorickshaws with two passengers can ply with e-pass.

Private housekeeping services will be allowed with an e-pass, while electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor technicians, and other self-employed persons will be allowed to function between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. with e-pass at their customers’ homes but they cannot open their shops.

Tamil Nadu recorded its highest daily infections tally at 36,184 cases on May 21 and since then it has been witnessing a declining trend. The state logged in 15,759 new cases, 378 deaths, and 29,243 recoveries on Friday. The total number of active cases stands at 1,74,802.

