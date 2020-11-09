Tata Group Launches Test Kits To Detect COVID-19
Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the healthcare unit of India's Tata Group, launched its COVID19 test kit on Monday which will be made available at laboratories and hospitals from December, its CEO Girish Krishnamurthy told Reuters on Monday.
- Last Updated: November 09, 2020, 11:39 IST
The government-approved test, which can provide the final result within 90 minutes, will be manufactured at Tata’s plant in Chennai in southern India which has the capacity to produce 1 million test kits a month, Krishnamurthy said in an interview.
The launch comes as India’s COVID-19 cases rise by 45,903 to 8.55 million with deaths rising by 490 to 126,611, government data showed on Monday.
