Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Tata Group Provides Accommodation to Doctors Engaged in COVID-19 Fight in its Hotels

The company has opened its hotels to the medical staff. This development was confirmed by Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 3, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A government staffer wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant outside a train station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
For representation

As India is witnessing a surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases, more companies and individuals are coming forward to extend their help and support to the government.

Healthcare professionals are the ones leading the fight against the deadly virus. To ensure that the medical staff get adequate sleep and proper treatment, Tata Group has started an initiative.

The company has opened its hotels to the medical staff. This development was confirmed by Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

In a tweet, the NCP leader applauded Ratan Tata and his organization for their efforts. “The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis. Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata Ji and Tata Group for your generous contributions,” she wrote.

One of the images shared on Twitter reveal the message by Tata group for the healthcare staff. It read, “We seize the opportunity to thank you all for you hard work and selfless service to mankind.”

A few days ago, Tata Sons pledged to donate Rs 1,500 crore towards the fight against COVID-19.

Ratan Tata had said that Rs 500 crore was being donated to procure protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and respiratory systems for treatment. Later, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan announced that the group would give out a further Rs 1,000 crore in the fight against coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,547

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    162

     

  • Total DEATHS

    62

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    763,584

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,041,119

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    222,332

     

  • Total DEATHS

    55,203

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres