Tata Group Provides Accommodation to Doctors Engaged in COVID-19 Fight in its Hotels

As India is witnessing a surge in the number of novel coronavirus cases, more companies and individuals are coming forward to extend their help and support to the government.

Healthcare professionals are the ones leading the fight against the deadly virus. To ensure that the medical staff get adequate sleep and proper treatment, Tata Group has started an initiative.

The company has opened its hotels to the medical staff. This development was confirmed by Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule.

In a tweet, the NCP leader applauded Ratan Tata and his organization for their efforts. “The Tata Group is providing accommodation at the Taj Hotel, Colaba and Taj Lands End, Bandra for Doctors and Nurses working in BMC Hospitals amidst Corona Virus Crisis. Thank you so much Hon. Ratan Tata Ji and Tata Group for your generous contributions,” she wrote.

One of the images shared on Twitter reveal the message by Tata group for the healthcare staff. It read, “We seize the opportunity to thank you all for you hard work and selfless service to mankind.”

A few days ago, Tata Sons pledged to donate Rs 1,500 crore towards the fight against COVID-19.

Ratan Tata had said that Rs 500 crore was being donated to procure protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and respiratory systems for treatment. Later, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan announced that the group would give out a further Rs 1,000 crore in the fight against coronavirus.

