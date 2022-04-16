The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), the country’s premier institution for advanced research in fundamental sciences based in Mumbai, has told its employees not to post “anti-government” content, photos, or videos of the institute facilities on social media platforms.

The TIFR made this move because the institution believes that such posts could result in “serious security" consequences. Additionally, it has requested the employees to inform their family members not to share such content.

As per a letter dated April 13, TIFR Registrar Wing Commander George Antony (retired) indicated that images and videos of the Department of Atomic Energy offices and facilities have been observed on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms, citing observations notified by the DAE.

The letter reads: “It has been noticed that certain disgruntled employees have been sharing anti-government content over social media. The activities have been red-flagged by the agencies and the department.”

“Staff members of the institute are requested to refrain from uploading any photographs or videos, related to the institute, its centres and field stations, residential colonies or any other government property over social media platforms, as the same could lead to serious security consequences,” it added.

The letter further says: “Staff members are further informed to desist from uploading any anti-government content over social media. Family members too should be appraised about the same.”

This letter was reportedly issued based on DAE directives. It was also stated by some people familiar with the matter that the photos or videos mentioned in the letter may have come from any of the DAE set-ups around the country, prompting a blanket mandate for all of them.

However, at this moment, there is not enough clarity on this matter.

The TIFR is one of the country’s leading research universities, focusing on natural sciences, computer science, biology and mathematics. It is controlled by the DAE of the Union government.

The institution was established in 1945 by the famous Indian physicist Homi Bhabha with the help of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, which is one of the oldest non-sectarian philanthropic organisations in the country.

