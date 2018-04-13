English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2018: 142 Posts, Apply before 27th April 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018, 5:30 PM.
Screen grab of the official website of Tata Memorial Centre.
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 142 vacancies for various full time posts available in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & MMMMCC, Varanasi and TMH, Mumbai has begun on its official website - tmc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for TMC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tmc.gov.in
Step 2 - Click on 'Careers' section and click on ‘TMH’
Step 3 - Go to Advertisement Number 42/2018
Step 4 - Click on View, then click on the relevant Online Application Form
Step 5 - Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Step 7 - Hard copy of application forms need to be sent in sealed cover at the below mentioned address:
3rd Floor, Service Block building, H.R.D. Department, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai – 400 012
Direct Link - http://tmc.gov.in/m_events/Events/JobDetail?jobId=919
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category - Rs.300
SC /ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen - NIL
TMC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Scientific Officer C - 11
House Keeper - 1
Assistant Medical Social Worker - 2
Pharmacist B - 2
Technician C - 4
Sub Officer - 1
Nurse A (Female) - 69
Senior Administrative Officer - 1
Deputy Controller of Accounts - 1
Deputy Administrative Officer(HR) - 1
Assistant Administrative Officer - 2
Assistant Accounts Officer - 2
Assistant Purchase and Stores Officer - 1
Assistant - 9
LDC - 29
Assistant Security Officer - 1
Security Assistant - 4
Technical A (Wireman Air Conditioning) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The qualification , experience and eligibility criteria is varies for all the posts. Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement at the url given below:
http://tmc.gov.in/m_events/Events/getJobHtml/919
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 45 years as on 27th April 2018. Age-Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST category, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for PWD category applies.
Pay Scale:
Scientific Officer C - Rs.35,400 to Rs.56,100
House Keeper - Rs.35,400
Assistant Medical Social Worker - Rs.35,400
Pharmacist B - Rs.29,200
Technician C - Rs.25,500
Sub Officer - Rs.35,400
Nurse A (Female) - Rs.44,900
Senior Administrative Officer - Rs.78,800
Deputy Controller of Accounts - Rs.67,700
Deputy Administrative Officer(HR) - Rs.53,100
Assistant Administrative Officer - Rs.44,900
Assistant Accounts Officer - Rs.44,900
Assistant Purchase and Stores Officer - Rs.44,900
Assistant - Rs.35,400
LDC - Rs.19,900
Assistant Security Officer - Rs.35,400
Security Assistant - Rs.25,500
Technical A (Wireman Air Conditioning) - Rs.19,900
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination, Interview and Skill test.
Important Dates:
Last date for Submission of Online Application - 27th April 2018, 5:30PM
Last date for Submission of Hard Copy - 9th May 2018
