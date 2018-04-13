Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2018: 142 Posts, Apply before 27th April 2018

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Varanasi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 142 vacancies for various full time posts available in Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & MMMMCC, Varanasi and TMH, Mumbai has begun on its official website - tmc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th April 2018, 5:30 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tmc.gov.inStep 2 - Click on 'Careers' section and click on ‘TMH’Step 3 - Go to Advertisement Number 42/2018Step 4 - Click on View, then click on the relevant Online Application FormStep 5 - Fill the application form, submit the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceStep 7 - Hard copy of application forms need to be sent in sealed cover at the below mentioned address:3rd Floor, Service Block building, H.R.D. Department, Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai – 400 012Unreserved Category - Rs.300SC /ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen - NILScientific Officer C - 11House Keeper - 1Assistant Medical Social Worker - 2Pharmacist B - 2Technician C - 4Sub Officer - 1Nurse A (Female) - 69Senior Administrative Officer - 1Deputy Controller of Accounts - 1Deputy Administrative Officer(HR) - 1Assistant Administrative Officer - 2Assistant Accounts Officer - 2Assistant Purchase and Stores Officer - 1Assistant - 9LDC - 29Assistant Security Officer - 1Security Assistant - 4Technical A (Wireman Air Conditioning) - 1The qualification , experience and eligibility criteria is varies for all the posts. Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement at the url given below:http://tmc.gov.in/m_events/Events/getJobHtml/919The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 30 to 45 years as on 27th April 2018. Age-Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ ST category, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for PWD category applies.Scientific Officer C - Rs.35,400 to Rs.56,100House Keeper - Rs.35,400Assistant Medical Social Worker - Rs.35,400Pharmacist B - Rs.29,200Technician C - Rs.25,500Sub Officer - Rs.35,400Nurse A (Female) - Rs.44,900Senior Administrative Officer - Rs.78,800Deputy Controller of Accounts - Rs.67,700Deputy Administrative Officer(HR) - Rs.53,100Assistant Administrative Officer - Rs.44,900Assistant Accounts Officer - Rs.44,900Assistant Purchase and Stores Officer - Rs.44,900Assistant - Rs.35,400LDC - Rs.19,900Assistant Security Officer - Rs.35,400Security Assistant - Rs.25,500Technical A (Wireman Air Conditioning) - Rs.19,900Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination, Interview and Skill test.Last date for Submission of Online Application - 27th April 2018, 5:30PMLast date for Submission of Hard Copy - 9th May 2018