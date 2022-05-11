Tata Nexon EV Max Launched in India at Rs 17.74 Lakh, Gets 437-Km Range on Single Charge

Tata Motors has launched the new Nexon EV Max, at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom All India). The new Nexon EV MAX is powered by high voltage Ziptron technology and will be available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It will come in 3 colours– Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Dual tone body colour will be offered as a standard.

Equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, the Nexon EV Max offers 33% higher battery capacity, delivering an ARAI certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at the push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs.

The Nexon EV Max will be available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. The Nexon EV MAX will also support a faster charging time of 0 - 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The car features 3 driving modes – eco, city and sport and gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The ZConnect app offers 48 connected car features. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

The Nexon MAX comprises of enhanced safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all 4-Disc brakes. The battery and motor pack is IP67 rated for a weather-proof and worry-proof performance. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is 8 years or 160,000 km, offering complete peace of mind.

